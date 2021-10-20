bar_progress
전체메뉴클릭

아시아경제바로가기

실시간뉴스
검색하기영역 검색하기
페이스북 트위터 카카오플러스친구 로그인하기
NOON 지면보기

골프

왼쪽으로 이동 오른쪽으로 이동

골프

|

[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] "gallery와 spectators의 차이"

페이스북 트위터 |

칼럼

[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] "gallery와 spectators의 차이"

페이스북 트위터 공유하기

최종수정 2021.10.20 08:05 기사입력 2021.10.20 08:05

댓글쓰기

뉴스듣기
인쇄하기 스크랩 RSS
폰트축소 폰트확대
골프대회 갤러리는 반드시 에티켓을 지켜야 한다.

골프대회 갤러리는 반드시 에티켓을 지켜야 한다.

썝蹂몃낫湲 븘씠肄


‘갤러리(gallery)’.


골프대회를 보러 코스에 나온 관객이다(A group of spectators who have come to the golf course to watch the competition). 줄여서 ‘The spectators of a golf tournament’다. 스포츠에서 관중을 갤러리라고 표현하는 건 골프와 테니스 밖에 없다. Tennis gallery Wimbledon is the number one destination for tennis lovers. 축구 관중은 ‘soccer spectators’다.

갤러리는 미술관의 전시회장(picture gallery)이나 화랑(art gallery)에서 사용하는 말이다. 갤러리가 페어웨이 양쪽으로 늘어선 모습과 미술품 관람하듯이 정숙하게 플레이를 지켜본다는 점에서 비슷하다. 어원은 영국에서 출발했다. 극장 2층 제일 구석진 계단쪽 객석이 바로 입장료가 가장 저렴한 장소다. 하지만 무대와 멀리 떨어져서 본다.


골프대회 역시 로프 밖에서 선수들을 지켜볼 수 밖에 없다. 극장에서 오페라 배우를 보는 것과 유사해 갤러리라고 부른다. 마스터스는 ‘패트론(patron)’이라는 고유 명칭이 있다. 갤러리 에티켓(etiquette)이다. 먼저 플레이어가 어드레스 할 때 주변에서 떠들거나 움직여서는 안된다(Don’t move and talk about when players are about to take a shot).


관전 중에 전화를 받거나 걸어서는 안된다(Don’t take or make cell phone calls while spectating). 사진 촬영을 하지 말라(Don’t take pictures). 선수가 샷 실수를 할 때 비웃지 말라(Never applaud, ridicule or laugh if a player makes a bad shot). 절대로 선수의 공을 만지지 말라(Spectators must never touch a ball during play).

A: What is the gallery at a golf tournament?(골프대회 갤러리는 무슨 뜻이죠?)


B: Those who attend a golf event for the purpose of watching the golf tournament(대회를 보러 나온 관중입니다).


A: What is the gallery need to know when watching a golf tournament?(갤러리가 지켜야할 사항은 어떤 것이 있나요?)


B: It is taking a picture, playing on your phone, laughing or coughing can be incredibly distracting for a golfer(사진 촬영이나 핸드폰 사용, 웃거나 기침하는 것은 선수들의 집중력을 방해합니다).


글=김맹녕 골프칼럼니스트


<ⓒ경제를 보는 눈, 세계를 보는 창 아시아경제(www.asiae.co.kr) 무단전재 배포금지>

오늘의 뉴스

새로보기

포토갤러리

  • [포토] 화사, 뭘 입어도 '핫' [포토] 제시 '강렬한 카리스마' [포토] 현아 '명품 각선미'

    #국내핫이슈

  • [포토] 클라라 '아찔한 각선미' [포토] 이은비 '청순한 미모' [포토] 하유비 '시선강탈 뒤태'

    #연예가화제

  • [포토] 손미나 '50세라니 안 믿겨' [포토] 손나은 '상큼한 미모' [포토] '분위기 여신'

    #스타화보

  • [포토] 현아 '단발로 변신' [포토] 안소희 '시스루 패션' [포토] 소유 '시크한 매력'

    #몸매종결자

  • [포토] 킴 카다시안 '매혹적인 비키니' [포토] 킴 카다시안 '아찔한 눈빛' [포토] 킴 카다시안 '섹시한 몸매'

    #해외스타

간격처리를 위한 class

많이 본 뉴스
!가장 많이 읽힌 뉴스를 제공합니다. 집계 기준에 따라 최대 3일 전 기사까지 제공될 수 있습니다.

헤드라인 뉴스

북한 "신형 SLBM 잠수함서 발사"김정은은 불참
북한 "신형 SLBM 잠수함서 발사"
김정은은 불참
검찰, '대장동 의혹 키맨' 남욱 일단 석방 보강 수사 후 영장 청구할 듯
검찰, '대장동 의혹 키맨' 남욱 일단 석방
보강 수사 후 영장 청구할 듯
반도체 패권전쟁 "이재용, 인정사정 없는 면모 발휘해야"
반도체 패권전쟁
"이재용, 인정사정 없는 면모 발휘해야"
"눈 뜨면 1억 뛰니 집 보러도 안와" 서울 매수 실종
"눈 뜨면 1억 뛰니 집 보러도 안와"
서울 매수 실종

한눈에 보는 뉴스&트렌드

"오징어게임은 역대 최대 TV쇼…시청자 1.4억명"

"이재명 조폭 연루설"…박철민, 꽃뱀·마약 등 혐의

"모더나 2차 접종 후 건강했던 어머니가 뇌출혈"

진중권 "전두환 옹호…정치 잘못 배운 게 아닌가"

'K배우 폭로' A씨 "'김선호 아니다' 댓글 쓴 적 없어"

김선호측, 결국 임신중절 강요 의혹에 입 열었다

유동규가 창밖으로 던진 폰, 주워 사라진 男 누구?

새로운 트렌드 보기
퍼스트클럽 >
아시아경제
서울특별시 중구 충무로 29 아시아미디어타워 10-11층
인터넷신문등록번호 : 서울 아00058 등록일 : 2005.09.13 발행·편집인 : 이의철
청소년보호책임자 : 조병무 전화번호 : 02) 2200-2114

아시아경제의 모든 콘텐츠(기사)는 저작권법의 보호를 받는 바, 무단전재, 복사, 배포 등을 금합니다. ⓒ 아시아경제 All rights reserved.