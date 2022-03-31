bar_progress
[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] "fried egg lie가 두려워"

[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] "fried egg lie가 두려워"

2022.03.31

프라이드 에그 라이에서는 페이스를 약간 닫고 폭발 샷을 한다.

‘프라이드 에그 라이(fried egg lie)’


공이 높은 포물선을 그리며 벙커에 떨어져 반쯤 묻힌 상태다. 한쪽만(side) 익은 달걀 노른자(sunny side up) 프라이와 비슷해 붙여졌다. 다른 용어로 ‘베리드 라이’, 또는 ‘플러그드 라이’라 한다(It’s a very similar thing to a buried lie or a plugged lie). 아마추어골퍼들은 프라이드 에그는 물론 일반 벙커마저 두렵다(The majority of golfers dread a normal bunker shot, let alone the fried egg).

사실 프라이드 라이 벙커 샷이 가장 어려운 기술(Fried bunker shot can be a tough shot to play)이다. 보통 벙커 샷과 달리 어드레스 시 스탠스를 닫는다(close your stance at address). 양발을 모래 속에 깊숙이 묻어 단단하게 고정하고, 체중은 왼발에 60% 정도 싣는다(put your weight about 60% on your left). 공 위치가 중간보다 오른쪽이다.


그립은 평소보다 짧고 강하게 잡고(choke down on the club and grip firmly), 페이스는 약간 닫는다(set the clubface slightly closed). 백스윙을 가파르게 가져간 다음(Then take a very steep backswing) 공의 2~3cm 뒤가 아닌 바로 뒤(hit down into to the sand just behind the ball)를 내려 치는 ‘폭발 샷(explosion shot)’이다.


헤드 업하지 말고 끝까지 공을 본다(try to keep your head steady throughout swing). 폴로스루는 하지 않는다(don’t even think of a follow-through). 평소 연습을 통해 충분히 거리를 익힌다(control your distance by practice). 공이 스핀을 먹지 않고 잘 구른다(The ball will come out with no spin, so it will roll when it hits the green).

A: Look at that ! It’s a fried- egg lie. I really hate it(저기 보세요! 프라이드 에그 라이네. 정말 싫습니다).


B: Calm down! Don’t get hard boiled about it(진정하세요! 흥분하지 마세요).


A: How to escape a fried-egg lie in the bunker?(프라이드 에그 라이는 어떻게 탈출을 하나요?)


B: Set the clubface slightly closed. Take a very steep backswing and hit steep down into to the sand just behind the ball(클럽 페이스를 약닫고, 가파른 백스윙을 하고 공 바로 뒤 모래를 내려치세요).


글·사진=김맹녕 골프칼럼니스트


