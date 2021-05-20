bar_progress
전체메뉴클릭

아시아경제바로가기

실시간뉴스
검색하기영역 검색하기
페이스북 트위터 카카오플러스친구 로그인하기
NOON 지면보기 뉴스컬처

골프

왼쪽으로 이동 오른쪽으로 이동

골프

|

[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] "실전에서 프레셔(pressure) 극복하기"

페이스북 트위터 |

아시아경제 최신 기획이슈

칼럼

[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] "실전에서 프레셔(pressure) 극복하기"

페이스북 트위터 공유하기

최종수정 2021.05.20 08:42 기사입력 2021.05.20 08:42

댓글쓰기

구글번역

아시아경제 기사번역기

※ explorer 11, Microsoft 엣지 44 이상의 버전에서 이용 가능합니다.
뉴스듣기
인쇄하기 스크랩 RSS
폰트축소 폰트확대
그린 앞에 장애물이 있을 때는 긍정적인 마인드와 자신감을 가져야 한다.

그린 앞에 장애물이 있을 때는 긍정적인 마인드와 자신감을 가져야 한다.

썝蹂몃낫湲 븘씠肄


‘프레셔(pressure)’.


외부 또는 심리적 압박에 의한 긴장을 말한다. 코스에서는 특히 승부를 결정짓는 중요한 샷이나 퍼팅을 남겼을 때 압박이 크다(We’ve experienced the feeling of playing under pressure on the golf course). 아마추어골퍼들은 보통 좁은 페어웨이 양쪽에 OB 구역, 또 그린 앞에 물이나 벙커가 있으면 프레셔를 받는다(too much nervous(pressure) about OB area and the lake in front of the green).

프로골퍼는 내리막 짧은 어프로치나 퍼팅 상황에서 중압감이 커진다(feel so much pressure when putting the downhill short putt). 심리적 프레셔가 스윙 리듬 변화 및 과도한 힘을 유발해 스코어 붕괴(collapse)로 이어진다는 게 흥미롭다. 프레셔를 극복하는 5가지 방법이다(Five ways to play better golf under pressure). 1. 긴장하지 말고 편안한 마음을 갖는다(Don’t be too tense; Relax).


2. 부정적인 마인드보다 긍정적인 생각에 집중한다(Inflate the positive mind and deflate the negative). 3. 심호흡을 하라(Take a deep breath). 4. 자신에게 긍정적인 말을 한다(Positive self-talk can really help give you a lift when you’re playing under pressure). 5. 그립은 가볍게 잡는다(Light is right). 심한 프레서를 받을 수록 그립에 힘이 들어가고, 샷을 망친다.


A: Did you play well today?(오늘 골프 잘쳤어요?)

B: Not very well. I collapsed under the pressure of the competition(아니요. 경기에 대한 압박감 때문에 무너졌습니다).


A: Every golfer feels pressure in difficult situation. Even pros sometimes miss short putter under pressure(모든 골퍼는 어려운 상황에 직면하면 심리적 압박을 받습니다. 프레셔를 받으면 프로골퍼 조차도 짧은 퍼팅을 놓칩니다).


A: Would you tell me how to play better golf under pressure?(극복할 방법이 있나요?)


B: Try to keep inflate the positive mind and deflate the negative(부정적인 생각보다 긍정적인 마음을 가지세요).


글ㆍ사진=김맹녕 골프칼럼니스트




TODAY 주요뉴스 거꾸로 세웠더니 '대박'…"성수기보다 더 잘 팔려" 거꾸로 세웠더니 '대박'…"성수기보다 더 잘 ... 마스크영역

<ⓒ경제를 보는 눈, 세계를 보는 창 아시아경제(www.asiae.co.kr) 무단전재 배포금지>

많이 본 뉴스

인기 포토 갤러리

  • '과즙미 뿜뿜'
  • '비현실적 비율'
  • '건강한 볼륨감'
  • '청순한 미모'
  • "브랜드 론칭했어요"
  • '완벽한 49세'
  • '몰라보겠네'
  • '내가 이효리'
간격처리를 위한 class

트렌드를 한 눈에!새로보기

꼭 보게 될 걸! 뉴스컬처 PICK 더보기

HOT PHOTO

퍼스트클럽 >
아시아경제
서울특별시 중구 충무로 29 아시아미디어타워 10-11층
인터넷신문등록번호 : 서울 아00058 등록일 : 2005.09.13 발행·편집인 : 이의철
청소년보호책임자 : 조병무 전화번호 : 02) 2200-2114

아시아경제의 모든 콘텐츠(기사)는 저작권법의 보호를 받는 바, 무단전재, 복사, 배포 등을 금합니다. ⓒ 아시아경제 All rights reserved.