|

[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] 납 테이프(lead tape) "어디다 붙여?"

아시아경제 최신 기획이슈

칼럼

[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] 납 테이프(lead tape) "어디다 붙여?"

최종수정 2021.04.21 07:36 기사입력 2021.04.21 07:36

드라이버 헤드 힐 부분에 납 테이프를 붙이면 슬라이스 방지 효과가 있다.

드라이버 헤드 힐 부분에 납 테이프를 붙이면 슬라이스 방지 효과가 있다.

선수나 아마추어 고수 골프채에는 종종 납 테이프(lead tape)가 붙어 있다.


바로 ‘스윙 웨이트 밸런스 조정 납’, 영어로 "lead tape(미국), balance tape(영국)"다. 이 테이프의 목적은 비거리 증가를 위한 게 아니다. 붙이는 위치에 따라 스윙 웨이트(swing weight)와 클럽 헤드 무게 중심 조절로 구질이나 방향성 등을 좋게 만든다. 납 테이프를 이용해 간단한 웨이트 밸런스 조절이 가능해 슬라이스나 훅을 방지한다.

1회용 납 테이프 무게는 두께와 길이에 따라 차이가 있지만 보통 2~3g이 적당하다. 드라이버 헤드 2g은 스윙 웨이트 1포인트에 해당한다. 4~5g 이상 쓰면 스윙 웨이트가 너무 무거워진다. 그렇다면 납 테이프는 드라이버 헤드 어디에 붙일 것인가?(Where to place lead tape on your driver?) 슬라이스로 고민하면 힐(heel) 쪽이 좋은 위치다.


푸시(push)나 슬라이스를 잡아준다(Apply lead tape to the heel portion of your driver head). 훅으로 고생하는 골퍼는 반면 토우(toe) 부분에 붙이면 풀(pull)이나 훅을 방지할 수 있다( place lead tape on the toe portion of the driver sole). 고탄도 구질은 드라이버 헤드 둥근 끝이 적당하다(rear portion of the sole away from the face).


저탄도를 원한다면 페이스 솔이다(apply lead tape on the front portion of the sole near the face). 납 테이프는 라운드 전 스윙 웨이트 조정을 위해 붙이거나 뗄 수 있다(Lead tape may be applied to the head or shaft of the club for the purpose of adding weight. It must be placed on the club before the start of a round). 일단 플레이가 시작되면 불가하다.

A(golfer): Can lead tape effectively cure my slicing?(납 테이프가 효과적으로 슬라이스를 고쳐줍니까?)


B(fitting designer): Yes, putting lead tape on your driver head will change its performance and characteristics(네, 드라이버 헤드에 붙이면 퍼포먼스와 특성이 바뀌게 됩니다).


A: Would you tell me how many pieces(grams) of lead tape to stick onto the driver?(몇 그램의 납 테이프를 붙여야 하나요?)


B: You need to put at least 3 grams of lead tape on the heel of your driver if you want to turn your slice into a fade(슬라이스 방지를 원한다면 힐 쪽에 납 테이프 3g을 써야 합니다).


글ㆍ사진=김맹녕 골프칼럼니스트




<ⓒ경제를 보는 눈, 세계를 보는 창 아시아경제(www.asiae.co.kr) 무단전재 배포금지>

