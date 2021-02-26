[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] "터프 샷은 무슨 뜻?"

플레이 하기 어려운 벙커 샷은 레이업이 필요하다.

골프는 ‘터프(tough)’라는 용어가 많이 나온다.

형용사로 힘든, 어려운, 엄한, 냉정한 등의 뜻을 담고 있다. 실전에서 사용하는 터프 관련 예다. 파(par) 잡기가 어려운 홀(tough hole), 난이한 퍼트(tough putt), 러프에서 아주 나쁜 라이(toughest lie), 어려운 핀 위치(tough pin placement), 플레이 하기 어려운 샷(tough shot to play), 불운(tough luck), 시드를 확보하기 위한 Q스쿨의 고단한 6일 경기(toughest six days in golf) 등이다.

명사로 ‘터프 가이(tough guy)’는 상남자, 흔히 남자답게 생긴 미남을 말한다. 브라이슨 디섐보와 버바 왓슨(이상 미국), 로리 매킬로이(북아일랜드) 등이 대표적이다. 한국 선수 가운데 홍순상과 김태훈, 김시우, 배상문 등이 꼽힌다. 코로나19 시대를 맞아 "올해는 힘든 한 해다(This is a tough year)", "요즘은 힘들었어(Things have been tough)" 등으로 쓴다.

어려운 홀(Tough Hole)

Golfer A: It’s a tough hole. From here it’s a blind green and it’s also guarded by three sand traps(어려운 홀이네요. 그린이 보이지 않고 3개의 벙커로 둘러쌓여있네요).

Golfer B: Yes, and it’s pretty tough for average golfers to hit onto the elevated green in regulation(네, 오르막 그린이라 아마추어골퍼는 파 온이 어렵겠어요).

어려운 퍼트(Tough Putt)

Golfer A: That was a tough putt, wasn’t it?(그 퍼트 어려웠죠?)

Golfer B: Yes, it was a long downhill putt and broke to the left(네, 긴 내리막에 왼쪽으로 휘는 퍼트였어요).

어려운 핀 위치(Tough Pin Placement)

Golfer A: Where is the pin placement?(핀 위치가 어디에 있죠?)

Golfer B: The pin placement is tough because it is cut very close to a sand trap(핀 위치가 어렵네요. 바로 벙커 옆에 위치하고 있어요).

글ㆍ사진=김맹녕 골프칼럼니스트





