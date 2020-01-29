bar_progress
[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] "올바른 체중 배분은?"

칼럼

[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] "올바른 체중 배분은?"

최종수정 2020.01.29 07:02 기사입력 2020.01.29 07:02

드라이버 어드레스 시 체중은 오른쪽 다리에 60%를 둔다.

골프는 가슴 앞쪽에 있는 스윙 중심(center of swing)을 축으로 하는 원운동이다.


어드레스 시 체중 배분은 스윙 축의 기본이다. 안정적인 스윙을 조절해주기 때문에 대단히 중요하다(Proper weight distribution in golf can help you get more consistency and control out of your swing). 어떤 클럽을 사용하느냐에 체중 배분은 달라진다. 어드레스 시 클럽별 체중 배분 원칙(Address weight distribution principles)이다. 골퍼의 체형과 스윙 스타일에 따라 약간의 차이는 있다.


드라이버(Driver): 어드레스 시 양발은 어깨 넓이로 하고 체중은 오른발에 60%를 두고 왼발에 40%다(keep 60:40 weight distribution rule). 머리의 기준은 공의 위치보다 약간 오른쪽이다. 완만한 스윙 궤도가 이뤄져 '올려 치는' 타법을 구사한다.


페어웨이 우드(fairway wood): 드라이버 스탠스 보다 좁게 하고 체중 배분은 50대 50이다(weight distribution should have a 50:50 split between right and left legs). 단 3번 우드는 체중을 오른발에 55%, 왼발에 45%를 둔다.


미들 아이언(Middle iron): 체중은 50대 50이고(middle iron 50:50 weight distribution at set up), 머리의 기준은 정중앙이다.

쇼트 아이언(Short iron): 체중이 드라이버와 정반대로 60%를 왼발에 40%를 오른발에 둔다(weight distributed 60:40 on left side).


칩 샷(Chip shot): 두 다리의 간격을 좁히고 체중은 왼쪽에 70%, 오른쪽에 30%로 배분한다(Your weight distribution should be about 70% on your left side and 30% on your right through the entire motion).


다음은 골퍼와 프로 골퍼와의 대화다.


Golfer: 어드레스에서 최적의 균형을 잡기위해 체중 배분을 어떻게 하면 좋을까요?(How do I know which weight distribution of percentage to use for optimal balance in address?)


Golf pro: 말씀해 드릴게요. 롱 아이언과 드라이버는 60대 40으로 오른편 다리에 체중을, 미들 아이언은 50대 50으로, 쇼트 아이언이나 각도가 있는 클럽은 60대 40으로 체중을 왼편에 두세요(Let me tell you; for long irons and driver lean 60:40 favoring your right side, use a 50:50 split for mid-irons, and for short and lofted clubs lean 60:40 favoring your left side).


Golfer: 감사합니다. 어드레스 시 체중의 균형을 염두에 두는 것이 중요한 것 같아요(Thanks, weight balance is always important to know when addressing).


Golf pro: 항상 어드레스 포지션에서 좋은 균형을 잡는데 집중하세요(Always concentrate on good balance in the address position).


글ㆍ사진=김맹녕 골프칼럼니스트




<ⓒ경제를 보는 눈, 세계를 보는 창 아시아경제(www.asiae.co.kr) 무단전재 배포금지>

