[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] "발끝 오르막 경사지 샷 요령은?"

발끝 오르막 경사지에서는 탄도와 방향을 고려해야 한다.

발끝 오르막 경사지 샷 요령(How to hit when the ball is above your feet)이다.

골프코스는 연습장과 달리 평평하지 않다. 다양한 라이에서 공을 쳐야 한다는 이야기다. 국내 골프장은 특히 산악지형에 조성돼 조금만 티 샷이 빗나가면 발끝 오르막 경사(sidehill lie when the ball is above one's feet)나 발끝 내리막 경사(sidehill lie when the ball is below one's feet)에 걸린다. 다음 샷이 어려워진다. 발끝 오르막 경사지 라이에서 좋은 샷을 하는 방법이다.

1. 경사로 안정적인 스윙이 불가능하다. 양쪽 발을 견고하게 구축하고, 공에 가깝게 선다(Take your stance firmly on both feet and make a little more closed to the ball).

2. 평소 보다 한 클럽 길게, 그립은 짧게 잡는다(Use one more club that you normally would and grip down).

3. 풀스윙이 아니라 3/4 스윙이다. 간결하면서 정확한 임팩트가 가능하다(Make a three-quarter flat backswing).

4. 발보다 공이 높아 임팩트 때 클럽이 닫혀 훅이 발생한다. 핀보다 우측을 겨냥한다. 경사가 심할수록, 클럽이 짧을수록 공은 더 휘어진다. 이런 것을 고려한 에이밍이 필요하다(Aim right of the target and allow for the ball to turn low and left. Note that the shorter the club or the steeper the hill, the truer this is(it will tend to move right-to-left in flight and kick left on landing).

5. 탄도는 오른쪽에서 왼쪽으로 날아가고, 공이 그린에 안착한 뒤 왼쪽으로 튄다(It will tent to move right-to-left in flight and then kick left on landing).

A: Darn! I've got a nasty sidehill lies. I'm not good at hitting from side hill lies(이런! 제가 싫어하는 언덕 경사 라이네요. 이 샷은 자신이 없어요).

B: Nor am I. In my case, I often stub my club into the ground when the ball is above my feet(저도 마찬가지입니다. 가끔 발끝 오르막 경사지에서는 뒤땅을 칩니다).

A: Do you think I can get on the green?(온 그린을 시킬 수 있을까요?)

B: No, I don't think so. I recommend you lay up in front of bunker(아니요. 벙커 앞으로 레이업을 하시죠).

글ㆍ사진=김맹녕 골프칼럼니스트





