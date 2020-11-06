믹타 외교장관, 터키·그리스 지진피해 위로 韓주도 공동성명 채택

[이미지출처=연합뉴스]

[아시아경제 임철영 기자] 한국을 포함한 멕시코, 인도네시아, 터키, 호주 등 믹타(MIKTA) 회원국 외교장관들이 지난달 30일 터키 이즈미르주와 그리스 사모스섬에서 발생한 지진 피해를 위로하는 공동성명을 채택했다고 6일 외교부가 밝혔다.

믹타 외교장관들은 공동성명에서 지진으로 인명 피해가 발생한 점을 안타깝게 여기며 유가족에게 애도를 표하고, 터키 및 그리스 정부와 국민들에게 연대를 표명했다.

올해 의장국인 한국의 주도로 채택된 이번 공동성명은 터키와 그리스의 지진 피해를 위로하는 동시에 믹타 회원국 간 결속력을 재확인하는 계기가 됐다는 평가다.

<믹타 외교장관 공동성명 전문>

MIKTA Foreign Ministers’ Joint Statement on the Earthquake in Turkey and Greece

We, the Foreign Ministers of Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Turkey and Australia, comprising MIKTA, are deeply saddened by the loss of life and damage caused by the high magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea that hit Turkey’s ?zmir province and the Greek island of Samos on 30 October 2020.

We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and wish quick recovery to the injured. We stand in full solidarity with the Governments and the peoples of Turkey and Greece in the aftermath of this disaster.

