[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] "롭 샷은 이렇게"

롭 샷은 핀 앞쪽 공간이 없거나 그린 앞에 벙커 등 장애물이 있을 때 사용한다.

'롭 샷(lob shot)'.

그린 주위에서 공을 높이 띄워서 홀을 공략하는 샷이다. '페더 샷(feather shot)'이라고도 한다. 핀이 앞쪽에 자리잡아 공간이 없는 경우, 또는 그린 앞 벙커나 워터해저드 등 장애물을 피할 때 필요하다. 탄도를 최대한 높여 공을 안착시킨 뒤 곧바로 멈추거나 백스핀을 건다(A lob shot is to get the ball to fly over an obstacle and stop quickly or spin back once it hits the ground).

바운스 각이 큰(loft angle) 58~60도의 샌드웨지나 롭웨지를 선택한다. 비거리는 보통 40~60m다. 공 위치는 왼발 뒤꿈치나 엄지발가락 앞에 놓는다(The ball position should be at the left foot's heel or at the big toe). 체중은 왼쪽 발 60, 오른쪽 발 40% 비율이다. 오픈 스탠스를 취한다(Weight balance 60:40 to the left foot and take open stance). 백스윙과 다운스윙은 각각 1/2과 3/4 크기다.

'V자' 가파른 스윙을 가져가고, 공에 스핀을 주기 위해 강력하게 때린다(Steep up and steep down when take back swing). 가슴과 클럽이 함께 움직이는 '아웃-인' 궤도 스윙이다(A swing must be out to in, keep the chest and the club moving together). 다운스윙 시 반드시 헤드가 손보다 먼저 나가게 한다(The club head should be the first than hands during the downswing).

정확한 임팩트를 위해 몸은 공을 따라간다(Turning with the body following the ball is very important to ensure a good impact). 비거리 조절은 페이스 오픈 정도로 가능하다. 라이가 좋아야 한다는 것을 기억해 두자. 공이 지면에 딱 붙어 있는 경우 클럽 리딩 에지(leading edge)에 맞아 토핑(topping)이 발생할 수 있다. 롭 샷은 고난도 샷이다. 중급 이하 골퍼들은 성공율이 낮다.

A: What is lob shot in golf?(롭 샷은 어떤 샷인가요?)

B: It is a short distance stroke with a lot of height and a lot of brake(짧은 거리에서 고탄도에 강력한 스핀을 주는 샷이죠).

A: In what situation is the lob shot usually used?(어떤 상황에서 사용하나요?)

B: A lob shot is a high, soft shot that lands and stops very quickly. It is usually used when the flag is short on the green and there is a bunker, the rough, in short, it is usually used when we have an obstacle blocking our flag(높은 샷으로 그린에서 부드럽게, 빨리 정지시킵니다. 벙커와 러프 등 장애물들이 핀 앞에 있을 때 씁니다).

A: Which club is used for the lob?(어떤 클럽을 선택하나요?)

B: Lob or sand wedge with lofted at 56-60 degrees(56~60도의 롭웨지나 샌드웨지입니다).

글ㆍ사진=김맹녕 골프칼럼니스트





