[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] "신축년 골퍼의 새해 각오"

2021년 신축년 새해는 달성할 수 있는 목표를 세우고 실천하자.

2021년 신축년(辛丑年), 흰 소 띠 해가 시작됐다.

골퍼로서 새해 각오(Golfing New Year's Resolutions 2021)를 다진다. 미국인들은 연초 서로 신년 목표나 계획을 물어본다. 영어로 "What's your new year resolution as a golfer for year 2021?", 짧게는 "What's your new year resolution?"이라고 표현한다. 'resolution' 은 '해결책'이란 의미 이외에 각오, 계획이라는 뜻이 있다. 골퍼들의 공통적인 새해 다짐이다(Eight New Year's Resolutions For Golfers).

▲ One of my new year's resolutions is to be a single digit handicapper(신년 계획 중 하나는 싱글 핸디캐퍼가 되는 것이다). ▲ I'd like to break 80 within this year(올해 안에 80대를 깨고 싶다). ▲ Practice more short putting(쇼트 퍼팅을 더 연습하겠다). ▲ Don't lose tempers(화를 내지 않겠다). ▲ Forget the pin and aim for the fat part of the green(핀을 노리지 않고 안전한 곳으로 공략하겠다).

▲ Fix my fundamentals(기초를 단단히 하겠다). ▲ Practice Good Golf manners and etiquette(좋은 매너와 에티켓을 실천하겠다). ▲ Dress To impress(필드에 적합한 인상적인 의류를 입겠다). ▲ Make a hole in one(홀인원을 하겠다) 등이다. 무엇보다 '작심삼일(作心三日)'이 되지않아야 한다. 굳은 의지로 실천하면 올해는 분명히 달성될 것이다(You can hit your resolution targets).

A: What's your New Year's Resolution other than decreasing OB?(새해 결심이 OB줄이는 것 말고 무엇이 있나요?)

B: I'd like to break 80 within this year(80대를 깨고 싶어요).

A: I think you'll break 80, if you improve your short came(쇼트게임을 연마하면 목표를 달성할 수 있을 겁니다).

B: How about you? Is there something you want to golfing achieve this year?(당신은요? 올해 성취하고 싶은 게 있나요?)

A: I'd like lower my handicap to about 9(핸디캡을 9정도로 내리고 싶어요).

B: That should be possible, since you're a long hitter(장타자라서 가능할 겁니다).

글ㆍ사진=김맹녕 골프칼럼니스트





