[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] "어드레스에서 공의 위치는?"

칼럼

칼럼

[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] "어드레스에서 공의 위치는?"

최종수정 2020.02.12 07:56 기사입력 2020.02.12 07:56

드라이버를 칠 때는 공을 왼쪽 발꿈치 쪽에 놓고 스윙을 한다.

드라이버를 칠 때는 공을 왼쪽 발꿈치 쪽에 놓고 스윙을 한다.



골프에서 어드레스 시 공의 위치는 대단히 중요하다(Tips for correct golf ball position at address).


두 가지 이론이 있다. 첫번째는 클럽의 번호와 관계없이 공을 무조건 왼쪽 발꿈치 선상에 고정시킨다. 두번째는 공의 위치가 클럽에 따라 바뀌는 것이다. 드라이버의 경우 왼쪽 발꿈치에 놓고, 짧은 클럽일수록 중앙으로 가는 형태다. 어느 쪽이든 골퍼가 좋아하는대로 하면 된다. 참고로 너무 좌측에 놓으면 풀(pull) 샷이, 오른쪽은 푸시(push)나 슬라이스(slice)가 발생한다.


다음은 클럽별 공 위치에 관한 회화다(We'll now look at the correct golf ball position for each club(driver, irons, wedges).


A(Student): I know that the ball position is very important at address. Is my ball positioned correctly for my drive?(어드레스에서 공의 위치는 대단히 중요하다는 것을 알고 있습니다. 내 드라이브 샷 공의 위치는 정확한가요?)

B(Golf pro): Well, I think it is too close to your right foot. The ball should be placed inside the left foot when you hit a drive. The normal ball position is to set the ball up in line with the left heel.(글쎄요, 내 생각에는 너무 오른쪽 발에 가깝네요. 드라이브 샷을 할 때는 왼발 안쪽에 공을 놓아야 합니다. 보통 공의 위치는 왼쪽 발꿈치 선상입니다).


A: What's the ball position for an iron shot?(아이언 샷에서 공 위치는요?)

B: For middle iron shots, you should place the ball in the center of the stance(미들 아이언 샷은 공을 정 중앙에 놓습니다).

A: How about ball positioning for my pitching wedge?(피칭 웨지에서 공 위치는요?)

B: You shouldn't place your ball in the center of your stance, but rather you should place it ball more to the right(공을 스탠스 정중앙에 놓지 말고, 약간 오른쪽으로 두세요).


글ㆍ사진=김맹녕 골프칼럼니스트




<ⓒ경제를 보는 눈, 세계를 보는 창 아시아경제(www.asiae.co.kr) 무단전재 배포금지>

