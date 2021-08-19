bar_progress
[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] "김시우와 서커핀(sucker pin)"

칼럼

[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] "김시우와 서커핀(sucker pin)"

최종수정 2021.08.19 07:32 기사입력 2021.08.19 07:32

페널티구역 근처 서커핀을 직접 공략하는 건 위험천만하다.

페널티구역 근처 서커핀을 직접 공략하는 건 위험천만하다.



"Don’t be a sucker(핀만 보고 공격하는 바보 골퍼가 되지 말라)."


‘호주의 백상어’ 그렉 노먼의 명언이다. 서커핀(sucker pin)이 바로 OB(Out of bounds)와 페널티구역, 절벽, 벙커, 깊은 러프 등에 인접해서 꽂여있는 핀을 말한다(A sucker pin is a flagstick that is positioned perilously close to a bunker, a water hazard, out of bounds, a steep drop-off, or any area of extremely heavy rough).

노먼은 "나는 공격적인 플레이어(an aggressive golfer)다. 기회를 잡고 싶다. 그러나 아무리 확신이 서도 직접 서커핀을 노리지 않는다(I don’t go for sucker pins). 나는 바보가 아니기 때문이다(But I’m not a fool)"라고 했다. 서커핀은 그린의 구석진 곳에 자리잡아 위험천만하다(the sucker position is any pin cut near the right edge of the green).


핀을 직접 공략하는 것은 바보같은 일이다. 실수하면 큰 화를 당한다(Going for these pins is foolish because if you miss them by a little, you can put yourself into major trouble. The risk far outweighs the reward). ‘골프 전설’ 벤 호건(미국) 역시 그린 중앙을 목표로 삼는 전략 골퍼였다(Ben Hogan, the most accurate ball-striker of his time, was famous for such strategy).


김시우(26·CJ대한통운)는 페덱스세인트주드인비테이셔널 4라운드 11번홀(파3)에서 10오버파로 무너졌다. 공이 연속해서 5차례나 연못에 빠졌다(Si Woo Kim dunks five balls in the water and makes a 13 on a short par 3). 골퍼가 한 홀에서 ‘데큐플보기(decuple bogey)’를 범한 것은 드문 일이다(In professional golf, the record of 10 over par for a hole itself is unfamiliar).

A: Where is the pin placement?(핀 위치가 어디죠?)


B: The pin placement is cut close to penalty area. It’s a sucker pin.(핀은 페널티구역 가까이 꽂혀있습니다. 서커핀입니다).


A: What is a sucker pin (placement)?(서커핀이 무슨 뜻이죠?)


B: A sucker pin is a pin placement, that is inviting you to take a dangerous or unnecessary risk(서커핀은 골퍼에게 위험하거나 불필요한 모험을 유도하는 위치입니다).


글=김맹녕 골프칼럼니스트


<ⓒ경제를 보는 눈, 세계를 보는 창 아시아경제(www.asiae.co.kr) 무단전재 배포금지>

