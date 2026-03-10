In an interview held at the Embassy of Poland on the 6th, Ambassador Bartosz Wisniewski stated, "Korea and Poland share a narrative of national resilience that brings our two nations together." He added, "The story of rising from the ashes to become global economic powers is a common success story that binds us together."

Ambassador Wisniewski emphasized that the two countries should expand cooperation beyond traditional strategic sectors like defense and energy into agriculture, space, and advanced technology. This suggests that as trusted partners, the two nations should present a joint voice on the global agenda despite geopolitical frictions.

Regarding energy security, the Ambassador noted, "Securing uninterrupted, sustainable access to affordable energy is a priority for every country, including Korea and Poland." He expressed the Polish government's willingness to cooperate in areas like large-scale nuclear power and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for energy management. Furthermore, he evaluated that the swift delivery of Korean defense equipment has filled the gap in Poland's defense capabilities since the war in Ukraine.

The following is the Q&A with Ambassador Wisniewski.

- What are the similarities and strengths of the bilateral relationship between Korea and Poland?

△There are indeed some similarities when it comes to geographical circumstances. We have both been living in a very challenging neighborhood which has caused some geopolitical friction and influenced the history of our nations. More so, we share a history of "national resilience" because both countries had to face off against more powerful neighbors and were subject to warful attempts to wipe out their national identity.

In addition to history, the present is marked by outstanding economic success. Korea has risen from the ashes to become one of the largest humanitarian and development aid donors worldwide. We, on the other hand, are the European growth champion. We have managed to increase our GDP per capita ninefold, almost 10-fold between 1990 and 2025. This economic success is something that binds us together.

- Which economic cooperation projects is the Polish government most interested in?

△Economic cooperation has two important pillars: investment and trade. First, Korean investment in Poland means that Poland is one of the largest recipients of Korean investments for Europe, with almost 10% of all Korean investment flowing to Europe ending up in Poland. Korean companies are represented are very wide automotive, chemicals, It, logistics, financial services, construction, R&d, Samsung, SK.

Secondly, the overall volume of trade is almost $10 billion (with $9 billion in imports and over $1.1 billion in exports). While imports from Korea dominate?which is natural as Korean companies import materials to be manufactured in Poland and re-exported to Europe, like in the battery industry?my priority is to increase agricultural trade. Poland is one of the biggest agricultural producers in the EU. We are already exporting pork and poultry, and there is an ongoing debate about exporting beef.

- Could the invitation to the G20 Summit provide an opportunity for a summit between the leaders?

△Our presidents have already met in New York in September 2025 during the UN General Assembly. There was direct contact between President Lee Jae-myung and President Karol Nawrocki. Whether participation in G20 leads to another meeting is up to their advisors, but the more contact between the heads of state, the better. G20 is a confirmation of our steady rise in terms of both political and economic influence and an indication that we can assume greater responsibility for global governance.

- What kind of joint voice could the two countries present on the G20 stage?

△Securing affordable energy is a priority. One topic high on the agenda of the Korean government is how Artificial Intelligence (AI) could be utilized in achieving greater energy security, which the Polish government would be willing to take on. Other issues include the resilience of supply chains for crucial raw materials, safe and reliable financial services, and closer coordination on international tax collection.

- Are there any new bilateral defense projects currently under discussion?

△Just recently, there was a new joint venture between a Korean company and a Polish company for the joint development of a rocket. Secondly, laser technology is a very promising area for future cooperation. Finally, I would mention cyber because the modern battlefield is all about cyber resilience and capabilities. While Korea aims to become one of the four largest manufacturers of defense systems, Poland has some interesting solutions for your industry as well.

- How is the contribution of Korean defense companies viewed in Poland?

△It is viewed positively. Korea has set a standard for defense cooperation. In 2022, when we transferred equipment to Ukraine, we needed to replenish our own stocks. The Korean alternative was the one that could deliver the equipment the quickest. The first batch arrived months after the contract was concluded, on time, on schedule, and on budget.

The first batch of those K2 battle tanks had "GF" marked on them, which stands for "Gap Filler." We had a gap in our defense capability, and you were there with the ability to deliver. This is highly respected by the Polish Armed Forces and the public.

- Korea was reportedly not selected in the recent submarine procurement program. What was the reason?

△I do not believe this was a "vote of no confidence" towards the Korean shipbuilding industry. Korea is one of the shipbuilding powerhouses worldwide. It is not a reflection of lack of trust or an assessment of poor quality. Rather, a submarine has to be "tailor-made" to the missions. In this particular case, another offer fit our needs more accurately.

- What is the prospect for cooperation in nuclear power and SMRs(SMR (Small Modular Reactor)?

△Korea is absolutely a leader when it comes to large-scale nuclear power plants. SMR is still an emerging technology, but it has great promise because it can be built more cheaply and serve as a backup for renewables. The people who will work on SMRs are the same ones who have worked on large-scale plants. This is a promising area for exchanges in STEM technologies like engineering, physics, and mathematics.

- Is Poland willing to join the "Board of Peace" initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump?

△Currently, Poland is not ready to join the Board of Peace. At this point, the Polish government is not interested in joining, but we will be analyzing how it is working and functioning. We were a part of the inauguration as an observer, alongside the Republic of Korea. We are keeping our options open, and the matter is pending future analysis and decisions.

- What are the plans for cultural and private sector exchanges?

△Chopin's popularity in Korea is huge. In 2027, we will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the International Chopin Competition, with commemorative events planned here in Korea. We are also putting a spotlight on other famous polish composers. Events like the Gwangju Biennale Polish Pavilion (opening September 5th) and the Polish Film Festival are prepared. We also want to promote the gaming sector and creative content.

- What would you recommend to Korean tourists visiting Poland?

△LOT Polish Airlines operates direct flights between Warsaw/Wroclaw and Seoul every day, making it very easy to get there. Polish people are really friendly toward Koreans, and we have a large Korean diaspora. For the latest information, please follow our Instagram (@plinseoul), which is even more up-to-date than X.

Who Is the Polish Ambassador to Korea, Bartosz Wisniewski? Poland has become a key hub in Central and Eastern Europe, strengthening its partnership with South Korea in strategic sectors such as defense, energy, and IT since the establishment of diplomatic relations on November 1, 1989. South Korea continues to cooperate closely with Poland by exporting major defense systems such as the K2 tank, K9 self-propelled howitzer, and FA-50 light combat aircraftAs of 2024, South Korea is Poland's largest Asian investor, and Poland has established itself as one of Korea's major trading partners in Europe.



The capital of Poland is Warsaw. Approximately 95% of the population identifies as Catholic. Active cultural exchanges with Korea continue in areas such as classical music?represented by Frederic Chopin?as well as film and exhibitions. Direct flights operate between Incheon International Airport and Warsaw Chopin Airport, and the time difference is eight hours behind Korea (seven hours during daylight saving time). According to the Polish Statistical Office (GUS) and its 2025 Key Economic Indicators, Poland's population is approximately 37.49 million. Polish is the official language, while English and German are widely used in business and diplomatic settings. Poland covers an area of approximately 312,683 square kilometers, about 1.4 times the size of the Korean Peninsula. Its terrain is characterized by plains bordered by the Baltic Sea to the north and mountain ranges to the south. As of 2025, Poland is expected to rank among the world's 20 largest economies in terms of nominal GDP, with a solid annual economic growth rate of around 3%.



Bartosz Wisniewski, the Polish Ambassador to Korea who assumed his post in August of last year, is a career diplomat and international relations analyst. He holds a master's degree in journalism and political science from the University of Warsaw. He also studied at the Warsaw School of Economics, the Sa?d Business School at the University of Oxford, and INSEAD Business School. Ambassador Wisniewski has extensive experience in both field operations and policy research. From 2008 to 2013, he worked as a researcher at the Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM). He subsequently served as Commercial Attach? at the Embassy of Poland in the United States and as Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Poland in the United Kingdom. While stationed in London, he also served as Director of the Polish Cultural Institute, where he worked on public diplomacy initiatives. He also serves as an advisor to the German Marshall Fund (GMF), demonstrating his deep insight into international security and economic policy.

